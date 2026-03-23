Hyderabad: Man ends life in Miyapur over losses in online betting

Hyderabad: Distressed over losses in online betting, a 35-year-old man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on March 21.

The man, G Papaiah, was a resident of BK Enclave in Miyapur and addicted to online betting. Papaiah had borrowed money from his friends as he wanted to gain higher returns. However, he was unable to repay the loans due to losses in online betting.

Papaiah took the extreme step and hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room. After being alerted, the Miyapur police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the police said, “Papaiah died on Saturday morning and a case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNNS)”