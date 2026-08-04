Hyderabad man faces case for impersonating Interpol officer

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident has been booked by Medak police after he was allegedly found carrying identity cards claiming links to intelligence agencies and Interpol.

The accused, identified as Bukka Santosh from Kothapet in Hyderabad, visited the Medak Collectorate on Monday, August 3, along with his friend Srinath to submit a representation to District Collector Prathima Singh during the public grievances programme, over a land dispute.

During the meeting, Santosh claimed that he was an Interpol officer and showed two identity cards to the Collector.

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The Collector suspected that the identity cards were not genuine and directed Medak DSP Prasanna Kumar and other officials to verify them.

Police conducted an inquiry that continued until late Monday night. Based on the findings, a case was registered against Santosh.

Further investigation into the case is underway.