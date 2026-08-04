Hyderabad man faces case for impersonating Interpol officer

He claimed that he was an Interpol officer and showed two identity cards to the Collector.

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A person holding a handcuff.
The three major police commissionerates of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw the overall crime rate drop in 2025.

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad resident has been booked by Medak police after he was allegedly found carrying identity cards claiming links to intelligence agencies and Interpol.

The accused, identified as Bukka Santosh from Kothapet in Hyderabad, visited the Medak Collectorate on Monday, August 3, along with his friend Srinath to submit a representation to District Collector Prathima Singh during the public grievances programme, over a land dispute.

During the meeting, Santosh claimed that he was an Interpol officer and showed two identity cards to the Collector.

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The Collector suspected that the identity cards were not genuine and directed Medak DSP Prasanna Kumar and other officials to verify them.

Police conducted an inquiry that continued until late Monday night. Based on the findings, a case was registered against Santosh.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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