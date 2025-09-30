Hyderabad: Man falls into septic tank, dies while collecting flowers for Bathukamma

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old man died after accidentally falling into a septic tank while trying to collect flowers for Bathukamma in Hyderabad’s Hayatnagar. The incident occurred on Monday, September 29.

The deceased was identified as S Ashok Reddy, a native of Yadadri district in Telangana. He lived with his wife, Sumati, in the Commercial Taxes colony.

On Monday, Sumati lodged a missing person complaint after Reddy did not return home. His body was found after police traced his mobile near the septic tank.

With the help of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. (HMWSSB) workers, his body was retrieved.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the investigation is underway.