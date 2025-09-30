Hyderabad: Man falls into septic tank, dies while collecting flowers for Bathukamma

The Hayathnagar police launched a search operation and traced the location of Reddy's mobile phone and found him in the septic tank.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 30th September 2025 1:34 pm IST
Representational image of a dead body
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old man died after accidentally falling into a septic tank while trying to collect flowers for Bathukamma in Hyderabad’s Hayatnagar. The incident occurred on Monday, September 29.

The deceased was identified as S Ashok Reddy, a native of Yadadri district in Telangana. He lived with his wife, Sumati, in the Commercial Taxes colony.

On Monday, Sumati lodged a missing person complaint after Reddy did not return home. His body was found after police traced his mobile near the septic tank.

Memory Khan Seminar

With the help of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. (HMWSSB) workers, his body was retrieved.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 30th September 2025 1:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button