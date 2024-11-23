Hyderabad: Man found dead at construction site with facial injuries

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was found dead near an under-construction apartment at Alkapuri Township in Narsingi on Friday, November 23. Police suspect that the incident happened after a drunken brawl which led to murder following a friend’s birthday party.

The victim has been identified as Rohith Kumar from Balanagar who was discovered by construction workers with severe facial injuries.

They alerted the police who rushed him to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.