Hyderabad: Man found dead at construction site with facial injuries

Police suspect that the incident happened after a drunken brawl which led to murder following a friend's birthday party.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 23rd November 2024 3:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was found dead near an under-construction apartment at Alkapuri Township in Narsingi on Friday, November 23. Police suspect that the incident happened after a drunken brawl which led to murder following a friend’s birthday party.

The victim has been identified as Rohith Kumar from Balanagar who was discovered by construction workers with severe facial injuries.

They alerted the police who rushed him to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

