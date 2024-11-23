Hyderabad: Migrant worker held for wife’s murder

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old migrant worker from Rajasthan was arrested on Friday, November 22 in Malkajgiri for killing his wife following a dispute over returning to their native place.

The accused has been identified as Vikram Kumar who arrived in the city on November 19 with his wife Soni and their one-year-old daughter, staying near Malkajgiri railway station. The next day an argument broke out between the couple and in a fit of rage, the accused fatally hit the victim with a stick.

Later, the accused informed railway staff and shifted the victim to Gandhi Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, November 20. Vikram then fled with their daughter but was apprehended near Secunderabad railway station using CCTV footage.

The accused reportedly gave toddy to the infant to stop her from crying. The child is now under the care of child welfare officials.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.