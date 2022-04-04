Hyderabad: Man gets 10-year jail sentence for wife’s murder

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old laborer was sentenced to 10 years of ‘rigorous imprisonment’, and a fine of Rs. 1000 by a local court on Monday for murdering his wife in 2016.

Samreen Fathima, the victim, was killed by Syed Naveed (then 25-years-old) by a bamboo cane over arguments related to monetary requirements for daily household needs. The deceased sustained bleeding injuries, due to which she collapsed and died. The couple had one boy.

On October 22, 2016, Naveed had returned home after consuming Toddy in an inebriated condition. When Samreen asked him for money for household requirements. He informed her that the money was missing from his pocket, following which a quarrel took place. Naveed then beat his wife to death with a bamboo cane.

After the incident, the Balapur police had registered a case of murder following an FIR by the victim’s mother, said a press release from the Rachakonda police. Local court judge Sri. K. Kusha convicted the accused to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment conviction and imposed fine of Rs. 1000.