Hyderabad man gets 10 yr jail for attacking daughter, son-in-law

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 2 for attempting to murder his daughter and son-in-law.

The incident occurred in 2018 at Hyderabad’s Erragadda, under SR Nagar police limits, where the 49-year-old convict from Andhra Pradesh, V Manohar Chary, stabbed the victims amid a confrontation.

The accused was a goldsmith and a resident of Borabanda.

In September 2018, Chary’s daughter Madhavi married Sandeep. However, the father was against their marriage since they belonged to different castes. Despite the opposition from her family, Madhavi continued to live with Sandeep.

The incident occurred on September 19, 2018, following a confrontation between Chary and Sandeep. Enraged over the issue, the convict stabbed his daughter and son-in-law. Apart from the rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on Chary.