Hyderabad: Man gets 20 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A man from Manchal was on Wednesday sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping a minor back in February 2016.

The convict was identified as Dusari Raju who raped a 4-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her money. The incident occurred when the victim was playing in front of her house on February 3, 2016. Raju took the victim to a nearby house and assaulted her, following which she began crying and ran away to her house.

On February 4, 2016, the convict tried to lure the victim once again. The victim narrated the incident to her mother, following which a complaint was lodged with the Manchal police. Following the investigation, Raju was sent to judicial custody.

Also Read

He was charged under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code for rape and section 3 of the POCSO Act. The was also penalised for Rs 20,000.