Hyderabad man gets 25 years for raping neighbour’s 10-year-old son

Hyderabad: A city court on Wednesday, April 29, sentenced a 29-year-old man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing his neighbour’s 10-year-old son over a period of four months in 2023.

The Special Sessions Court for POCSO Act Cases, Hyderabad, found Kali Aman Kumar, also known as Akshay, a resident of Puranapul, guilty of unnatural sex and criminal intimidation against the minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and directed payment of Rs 75,000 as compensation to the victim.

According to the prosecution, the accused had lured the child into his house on the pretext of watching television and subjected him to repeated sexual abuse, threatening the boy with dire consequences if he spoke about it. The victim’s father filed a complaint with the Kamatipura Police on December 2, 2023, following which a case was registered and an investigation taken up.

The judgment was pronounced by Special Sessions Judge Kumari Archana.