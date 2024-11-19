Hyderabad man gets laundry basket, not laptop; Amazon owes him Rs 97,388

Hyderabad: The district consumer disputes redressal commission of Ranga Reddy found Amazon liable for delivering the wrong product to a Hyderabad consumer and failing to resolve the issue. The commission directed the company to deliver the product or refund the complainant Rs 97,388, which includes the compensation for mental distress and legal costs.

Hyderabad man’s goes to court against Amazon

A resident of Hyderabad, Banda Mallesh had ordered a Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Laptop on Amazon in November 2022 priced at Rs 56,990. However, he was delivered a laundry basket instead of receiving the laptop.

Despite filing multiple complaints with the company’s customer service and even issuing legal notices, the issue remained unresolved.

Amazon denied responsibility, arguing that the seller, Appario Retail was accountable for the transaction. The company further claimed its role was limited to a marketplace facilitating sales between third-party sellers and customers.

Unhappy with Amazon’s response, the Hyderabad man approached the consumer commission in Ranga Reddy district. He alleged a deficiency in service and unfair trade practices on the company’s part. Mallesh sought compensation for the undelivered product, legal expenses, and damages for mental agony caused by the ordeal.

The commission chaired by G Chandraiah examined the evidence including transaction records and correspondence. It concluded that the company under its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service, was duty-bound to ensure the proper delivery of products sold on its platform and could not absolve itself of responsibility by blaming third-party sellers.

Amazon has been directed to deliver the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Laptop to the complaint within 30 days or pay Rs 67,388 to the Hyderabad man, which includes the laptop’s value with 9 percent annual interest calculated from November 10, 2022, to November 19, 2024.

Additionally, Amazon must compensate the complainant with Rs 20,000 for mental distress and cover Rs 10,000 in litigation costs. The company has 45 days from receiving the order to comply. Failure to do so will result in the interest rate increasing to 12 percent per annum from the date of default until full payment is made.