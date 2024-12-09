Hyderabad man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Monday, December 9, for murdering his wife five years ago.
According to reports, 30-year-old Srikanth K was found guilty of killing his wife in 2019.
Srikanth, a resident of Attapur, was arrested by the police and sent to remand.
On Monday, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
In another incident, a man named Aleem was allegedly murdered by his friend Mustafa in Hyderabad’s Azampura area.
According to initial reports, both Aleem and Mustafa were known to be drug addicts. A disagreement between the two escalated into a violent confrontation, ultimately resulting in Aleem’s murder in Hyderabad’s Azampura.
Aleem, who was reportedly a beggar, succumbed to injuries sustained during the altercation.