Hyderabad man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Monday, December 9, for murdering his wife five years ago.

According to reports, 30-year-old Srikanth K was found guilty of killing his wife in 2019.

Srikanth, a resident of Attapur, was arrested by the police and sent to remand.

On Monday, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

In another incident, a man named Aleem was allegedly murdered by his friend Mustafa in Hyderabad’s Azampura area.

According to initial reports, both Aleem and Mustafa were known to be drug addicts. A disagreement between the two escalated into a violent confrontation, ultimately resulting in Aleem’s murder in Hyderabad’s Azampura.

Aleem, who was reportedly a beggar, succumbed to injuries sustained during the altercation.