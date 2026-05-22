Hyderabad man gets two month jail for harassing elderly parents

The Nampally Magistrate M Bhasker, found the respondent guilty of the offence, imposed a penalty of Rs 50 on him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd May 2026 3:59 pm IST
A man with curly black hair wearing a green shirt and a face mask hanging below his chin, standing indoor.

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old man was sentenced to two month imprisonment for harassing his elderly parents in Hyderabad on Friday, May 22.

According to the Narayanguda police, the convict, identified as G Srinivas, had been constantly harassing his aged parents.

Based on a formal complaint received from the aggrieved parents, the Naryanguda police registered a case against him under Section 70B of the City Police (CP) Act for creating public nuisance, and Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt.

Subhan Bakery

The Nampally Magistrate M Bhasker, found the respondent guilty of the offence, imposed a penalty of Rs 50 on him.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd May 2026 3:59 pm IST

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