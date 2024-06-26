Hyderabad: Man held for attempting to rape minor in LB Nagar

The accused has been identified as Kattala Srikanth, who worked as a laborer

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th June 2024 5:44 pm IST
Hyderabad cops rescue minor from forced prostition, caretaker held
Representational image

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a 28-year-old man for attempting to sexually assault a four-year-old child in LB Nagar on Wednesday, June 26.

The accused has been identified as Kattala Srikanth, who worked as a labourer. He reportedly attempted to sexually assault a four-year-old girl on Sunday evening. According to reports, the accused, under the influence of alcohol on Sunday evening, entered the common bathroom, where he noticed the victim undressed.

He allegedly tried to rape her but fled when she began screaming. Neighbours, upon hearing the incident, questioned Srikanth’s family about his whereabouts and were informed that he had gone to a nearby village.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Man held for raping minor niece in Shamshabad

After he returned, police apprehended him and registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Further investigation is ongoing

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th June 2024 5:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button