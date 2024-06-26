Hyderabad: Man held for attempting to rape minor in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a 28-year-old man for attempting to sexually assault a four-year-old child in LB Nagar on Wednesday, June 26.

The accused has been identified as Kattala Srikanth, who worked as a labourer. He reportedly attempted to sexually assault a four-year-old girl on Sunday evening. According to reports, the accused, under the influence of alcohol on Sunday evening, entered the common bathroom, where he noticed the victim undressed.

He allegedly tried to rape her but fled when she began screaming. Neighbours, upon hearing the incident, questioned Srikanth’s family about his whereabouts and were informed that he had gone to a nearby village.

After he returned, police apprehended him and registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Further investigation is ongoing