Hyderabad: Man held for raping minor niece in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: Police arrested a 35-year-old man on Sunday, June 23, for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old niece in Shamshabad.

According to reports, The accused got acquainted with the 14-year-old girl at a family function and since then was in regular contact with her. Under the pretext of visiting her parents, the accused began moving closer to her.

The victim’s parents noticed his behaviour and warned him to stay away from her. However, he ignored the warnings and continued to be in touch with her and visited her whenever her parents were away from home. Police said they were in a physical relationship and he would come to her home and allegedly rape her.

On June 22, the victim brother caught him in a compromising position and immediately reported the incident to the police.

Upon receiving information, A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and POSCO Act. He was arrested and placed under judicial remand.