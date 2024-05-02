Hyderabad: Man held for dating app scam, police advise caution

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police apprehended a man for allegedly posing as a woman on dating apps and extorting gullible people lakh of rupees.

The accused has been identified as Megaraj Dinesh, a resident of Vanasthalipuram in Rangareddy district. According to the reports, the accused used a fabricated identity named Swetha Shetty on the ‘QuackQuack’ dating app to target victims.

Under the guise of a woman, the accused engaged with a victim, eventually coaxing him into sending Rs 4,09,200, citing various urgent needs. Upon receiving a complaint, the police initiated legal action and filed an FIR under 34(a) of the TS Excise Act, 420, 506 IPC, and Sec. 66-D of the IT Act.

According to the authorities, the accused uses fake profiles across multiple dating platforms, including QuackQuack, Tinder, Bumble, Cupid, and Indian Dating. Once the victim initiates contact, the accused poses as a female, initiating virtual interactions and gradually fostering a relationship through chat.

Using the tactics of friendship, love, and even promises of marriage, the fraudster manipulates the victim by sharing photos and explicit content to make the victim believe.