Hyderabad man held for drunk driving sets himself on fire outside police station

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide outside the Kushaiguda Traffic Police Station in Moula Ali, under the jurisdiction of Malkajgiri Police Station, during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Singireddy Meen Reddy, a resident of Dammaiguda.

According to police sources, Meen Reddy was reportedly booked for drunk driving earlier in the night.

In a sudden turn of events, around 2 am, he is said to have poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze in front of the traffic police station.

Police personnel reportedly attempted to douse the flames, but he sustained severe burns. He was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case in connection with the incident has been lodged. Meen’s body was sent for postmortem examination.

The exact reasons behind Meen Reddy’s extreme step are yet to be ascertained.