Hyderabad: Man held for manufacturing, selling adulterated chilli powder

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated chilli powder. Police officials seized over 35 kilograms of adulterated chilli powder, 30 kilograms of substandard dry red chillies, fake Swastik brand packaging sachets, a flour mill, weighing scales, and a sealing and packing machine.

Police also found hazardous substances such as polysol red OB estra colour and gold drop oil, both of which were being mixed into the chilli powder. The total worth of the seized material is estimated at Rs 4,00,000.

The accused, identified as Rooparam Khatri, is a resident of Osmangunj. He is originally from Badmer, Rajasthan, and had previously run a garment business, then turned to the illegal manufacture of adulterated food products after his business failed to generate sufficient profits.

The accused allegedly set up an adulterated chilli powder production unit at his residence, using cheap, low-quality red chillies mixed with harmful chemicals, including toxic red dyes and oils, to artificially enhance the colour of the product and pass it off as genuine.

Based on credible information and sleuths of the Commissioner’s task force, the central zone team arrested the accused and handed him over to Afzalgunj police for further investigation.