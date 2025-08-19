Hyderabad: Man held for murder of 10-yr-girl girl in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A man from Odisha was on Tuesday, August 19 arrested in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Kukatpally on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay, had been residing on the second floor of the same building where Sahasra’s (victim) family lives. The neighbours told the police that Sanjay had been frequenting the girl’s house especially when her parents were away.

The police suspect that Sanjay held a grudge against Sahasra’s family, believing they were responsible for his wife’s illness. However, they are probing other angles too. Acting on strong suspicion, police took him into custody for questioning.

Sahasra, a Class 6 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Begumpet, was at home on Monday while her father, who works as a bike technician, and mother who works as a lab technician had gone to work in the morning.

It was a holiday for the victim, as there was a sports meet at her school on Monday. At around 12.30 pm, when the victim’s father came home to take lunch box for his son, he found his daughter lying in a pool of blood on the bed with stab wounds on her stomach and neck.

