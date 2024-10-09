Hyderabad: Man held for murdering woman over chit fund scam

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday, October 8 arrested a person for murdering a woman at Navodaya colony over an alleged chit fund scam.

The accused was identified as Shaik Javeed, 34 a resident of Vidhyanagar. On September 30 Javeed murdered the woman identified as Sudharani (44), due to a financial dispute. Javeed was arrested from Kranthi Nagar Colony, Chengicherla.

Upon being interrogated, the accused revealed that he had known Sudharani since 2022 and had invested Rs. 2.8 lakhs over time with her to pay his subscription to the chit fund. However, when the victim allegedly failed to return his investment and attempted to implicate him in false cases, the accused developed a grudge against her.

Also Read Tea powder adulteration uncovered during raid in Hyderabad

The accused further claimed that Sudharani had been threatening to commit suicide and implicate him in false cases if he insisted on recovering his investment, moreover four months back she orchestrated an assault on him with four persons as he sought the money.

Javeed was remanded to judicial custody and case is being further investigated.