Hyderabad man held for possessing narcotics worth Rs 8 lakh

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics worth Rs 8 lakh. The police officials seized 30 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 7.5 lakh, 6 grams of MDMA worth Rs 72,000 and a mobile phone.

The accused has been identified as Jhawar Kishan Gopal, a resident of Banjara Hills. He procured cocaine and MDMA intending to sell them at New Year parties.

According to reports, the accused who runs a plastic business turned to drug dealing after facing heavy financial losses due to a betting addiction. He then established contact with a Nigerian supplier in Mumbai reputed for narcotics distribution. Gopal allegedly acquired 30 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of MDMA as he was planning to sell it during New Year celebrations in Hyderabad.

However, acting on credible information the commissioner’s task force, the west zone team in coordination with Masab Tank police intercepted the accused before he could carry out his plans.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.