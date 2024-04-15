Hyderabad: Man held for posting couple’s phone numbers as call girls’

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man was apprehended by cybercrime investigators after he posted a newlywed couple’s phone number on social media. The accused asked people to get in touch if they require a ‘call girls’ following a dispute over money.

The accused, MV Swamy, provides workers for events. He had recently provided 13 men for the couple’s engagement ceremony at Bowenpally. The family decided to pay each individual Rs 550. Yet, he refused to accept the agreed-upon sum and wanted Rs 15,000

“The accused sought more claiming that the workers had been employed for more hours than scheduled time,” Cyber Crimes Deputy Commissioner of Police, D Kavita told the media.

The accused began to call the family members and started harassing them. “The couple has been facing a lot of harassment due to the numerous vulgar calls. Apart from social media, the accused also wrote their contact numbers at public toilets,” the DCP added.

The accused has 11 cases against him at different police stations for similar attempts to extort money.