Hyderabad: Man held for rape at airport while trying to flee abroad

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, whom he met on Facebook. The accused, identified as Swami Bandaram, is a resident of Jangaon district of Telangana.

According to the police, the two became friends on Facebook five months ago, where Swami Bandaram professed his love for her and proposed marriage. “Swami Bandaram invited her to Hyderabad, promising to introduce her to his family, including his parents. He also claimed that his father’s health was poor,” said Rashmi Perumal, DCP North zone.

On July 2, the woman travelled from Raipur to Hyderabad by bus, arriving around noon. Swami Bandaram picked her up and took her to a hotel at Parklane in Hyderabad. In the hotel room Swami Bandaram sexually assaulted the woman and later sent her back to Raipur.

The woman after going to Raipur realized she was deceived and lodged a complaint. The police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Mahankali police station. “Swami Bandaram was fleeing to Australia on Monday. A police team coordinated with the RGI Airport police and CISF. He was nabbed at the airport and arrested,” said Rashmi Perumal.