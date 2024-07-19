Hyderabad: Man held for raping 12-year-old daughter in Medipally

Hyderabad: In yet another crime against children, a father raped his own 12-year-old daughter in Hyderabad’s Medipally town.

The accused, a 36-year-old labourer from Odisha, was left by his wife and was residing with his mother in Sainagar Colony.

According to reports, the daughter is a school student, who lived in a hostel. However, due to some illnesses, her father had brought her home a few days ago.

When the accused’s mother left for work, he took advantage of her absence and sexually assaulted his daughter, in a drunken state, in the middle of the night.

Upon receiving the information about the heinous incident, the police took cognisance of the matter and promptly incarcerated the accused. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody.