Hyderabad: Man held for raping 12-year-old daughter in Medipally

The victim is a school student, who lived in a hostel. However, due to some illnesses, her father had brought her home a few days ago

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 19th July 2024 7:18 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man rapes 12-year-old daughter in Medipally; arrested
Representational image

Hyderabad: In yet another crime against children, a father raped his own 12-year-old daughter in Hyderabad’s Medipally town.

The accused, a 36-year-old labourer from Odisha, was left by his wife and was residing with his mother in Sainagar Colony.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Women tie man to tree, beat him to death for harassment

According to reports, the daughter is a school student, who lived in a hostel. However, due to some illnesses, her father had brought her home a few days ago.

MS Education Academy

When the accused’s mother left for work, he took advantage of her absence and sexually assaulted his daughter, in a drunken state, in the middle of the night.

Upon receiving the information about the heinous incident, the police took cognisance of the matter and promptly incarcerated the accused. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 19th July 2024 7:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button