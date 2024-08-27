Hyderabad: Man held for suffocating woman to death over missing charger

After realizing the victim had died, the accused fled to Warangal.

27th August 2024
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a 37-year-old man for allegedly murdering a woman over a missing phone charger in Dundigal.

The incident occurred on the night of August 23. The accused has been identified as Ravula Kamal Kumar, a resident of Dundigal and a native of Warangal, who visited the residence of the victim, Shanthi.

According to reports, the accused, unable to find his missing phone charger confronted the victim accusing her of theft. During a heated argument, he attacked her, covering her mouth to prevent neighbours from hearing. She was reportedly suffocated to death.

After realising the victim had died, the accused fled to Warangal. The following day, police discovered the body at her residence and registered a case.

Following the investigation, police examined the CCTV footage, tracked him down, and arrested him.

The accused has been placed under judicial remand and further investigation is going on.

