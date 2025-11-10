Hyderabad: Some of the best heartwarming stories are not planned; they just happen to take place at a traffic spot.

That was the case near the Masab Tank flyover in Hyderabad, where a simple act of spontaneous, genuine kindness turned into a viral sensation.

An Instagram user, @pavan_tusam, captured hearts online when he paused his bike ride to help Imtiyaz, a blind man selling ittar (perfume), navigate the busy streets.

Pavan didn’t just point out the way; he personally made sure Imtiyaaz was taken care of and reached his destination, Jahan Ara Masjid, safely.

Later, Imtiyaz is seen thanking Pavan after being dropped off at the mosque’s gate.

The kind gesture showed a moment of deep compassion and friendship across faiths, earning widespread praise from internet users.

Several comments praised the kind man for helping Imtiyaaz, while pointing out how true unity in the country lies in these soft moments.

“This is the true hindu muslim unity in India,” one comment read.