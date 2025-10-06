Hyderabad: Man injured with iron rod in Sultan Shahi kabaddi brawl

A man suffered injuries after being attacked following a brawl during a ‘kabaddi match’ at Sultan Shahi on Sunday evening.

The injured Sameer, a local resident, had gone to play kabaddi at Sultan Shahi play ground in Moghalpura. During the game, Sameer had an altercation with two people Mubasheer and Muqtadar.

After a few minutes, Mubasheer and Muqtadar attacked Sameer with an iron rod and rained fist blows on him leading to injuries. Sameer was shifted to hospital for treatment. A case is booked at Moghalpura police station.