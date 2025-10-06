Hyderabad: Man injured with iron rod in Sultan Shahi kabaddi brawl

The victim was assaulted following an altercation with two players and has been hospitalized.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th October 2025 12:39 pm IST
Representational Image

A man suffered injuries after being attacked following a brawl during a ‘kabaddi match’ at Sultan Shahi on Sunday evening.

The injured Sameer, a local resident, had gone to play kabaddi at Sultan Shahi play ground in Moghalpura. During the game, Sameer had an altercation with two people Mubasheer and Muqtadar.

After a few minutes, Mubasheer and Muqtadar attacked Sameer with an iron rod and rained fist blows on him leading to injuries. Sameer was shifted to hospital for treatment. A case is booked at Moghalpura police station.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th October 2025 12:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button