Hyderabad: Man jumps from Kukatpally metro station, dies

Hyderabad: An unidentified man on Sunday allegedly took his life by jumping from the top of the metro station in Kukatpally.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kukatpally police said that the man, a daily labourer, was in an inebriated condition when he jumped from the station top. The reason behind the act is still unknown.

The police further said that, according to the eyewitnesses, he did not know what he was doing due to his drunken state. “However, It was already too late until they noticed that he was going to jump. The tragedy took place on Sunday night, at 08:15 pm,” they said.

The body was sent to the Gandhi Hospital later and the reports are still anticipated.

“We are still investigating his identity. We have taken the fingerprints of the dead body for identification purposes,” the police informed.