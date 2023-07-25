Hyderabad: Man jumps from Kukatpally metro station, dies

Speaking to Siasat.com the Kukatpally police said that the man, a daily labourer, was in an inebriated condition when he jumped from the station top.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 25th July 2023 5:12 pm IST
Hyderabad Metro Rail offers new discounts to its passengers
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: An unidentified man on Sunday allegedly took his life by jumping from the top of the metro station in Kukatpally.

BookMyMBBS

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kukatpally police said that the man, a daily labourer, was in an inebriated condition when he jumped from the station top. The reason behind the act is still unknown.

The police further said that, according to the eyewitnesses, he did not know what he was doing due to his drunken state. “However, It was already too late until they noticed that he was going to jump. The tragedy took place on Sunday night, at 08:15 pm,” they said.

MS Education Academy

The body was sent to the Gandhi Hospital later and the reports are still anticipated.

“We are still investigating his identity. We have taken the fingerprints of the dead body for identification purposes,” the police informed.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 25th July 2023 5:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button