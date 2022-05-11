Hyderabad: Man jumps from ninth floor of hospital, dies

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man died by suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of Apollo Hospital, Banjara Hills, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased – Dappu Narasimha – a native of Yeddumailaram, Sangareddy district had come to the city on May 6 for his free cataract surgery, said an investigating police officer from Banjara Hills.

The surgery was performed and Narsimha was scheduled to go home when he packed his bags, left the General Ward, went to the ninth floor, and jumped. There was no suicide note found, the police officer said.

His family has been informed. The body has been shifted to Osmania University for postmortem. A case has been registered.