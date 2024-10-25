Hyderabad: Man jumps to death from building at Kokapet

Hyderabad: A man died by suicide on Friday, October 25, after jumping off a building at Kokapet in Narsingi.

The deceased was identified as Naga Prabhakar, a native of Andhra Pradesh and working for a software firm in Gachibowli. According to police sources, he came to his hostel room at Kokapet and jumped off the seventh floor of the building.

Prabhakar sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Upon being alerted the Narsingi police reached the spot and initiated the investigation. The deceased’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for postmortem.

Prabhakar reportedly ended his life over work stress. However the police have registered a case and are yet to ascertain the reason for suicide.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)