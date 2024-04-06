Hyderabad: Man killed by car while clicking selfie on Durgam Cheruvu bridge

Hyderabad: A man was killed by a speeding car when he was taking a selfie with his friends on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge on Friday night, March 6.

According to local authorities, the individual who lost his life in the tragic incident was identified as S Anil Kumar, aged 27, who was accompanied by his friend K Ajay, aged 25, and was taking a selfie on the bridge when a speeding car collided with them.

“Both victims suffered severe injuries and were promptly transferred to a private hospital for medical attention. Regrettably, Anil Kumar succumbed to his injuries and passed away early on Saturday while Ajay was undergoing treatment,” said Madhapur police, as per a local newspaper.

The police registered a case under Sections 304(A) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.