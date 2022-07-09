Hyderabad: Man killed for harassing woman, accused under arrest

Hyderabad: The KPHB police on Saturday held three persons for allegedly murdering a man for harassing a woman who was separated from the victim.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Narayan Reddy who went missing on the night of June 27, as he went out to meet his friends. Upon realising that the man was missing, the family members filed a missing complaint on June 30.

On the night of June 27, Narayan informed his roommate that he was going to meet his friend, Srinivas, at Raidurgam, since then the deceased’s mobile was switched off. Based on the missing complaint filed, an investigation was launched.

While investigating the case, the police arrested one of the accused Shaik Ashiq on the basis of suspicion on July 3. While being interrogated, Ashiq revealed that he was involved in the case along with his associates Srinivas Reddy and Kasi.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide over betting debt

Narayan was strangled to death by the accused with a towel and a cable while they sat in a car at Khajaguda lake. Following the murder, the accused drove to the outskirts of the Putapadu village, where they burnt the body in a forest.

Based on the confession, the police registered a case of murder under sections 302 for murder, 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy, and section 364 kidnapping with an intent to murder. Out of the six accused three arrested were identified as Srinivas Reddy, Kasi along with Ashiq.

Three others remain at large. While being interrogated that the Narayan married Ravali, Srinivas’s sister. However, the woman came back to her residence due to a difference in class. Narayan began harassing her as he threatened to circulate her private pictures. Srinivas then planned to kill Narayan.