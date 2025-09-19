Hyderabad: Man kills daughter, ends life in Malkajgiri over debt

Hyderabad: A man in Malkajgiri killed his daughter and died by suicide on Thursday, September 18, as he was distressed due to debt.

The deceased were identified as Ashok, 50, and his daughter Divya, 5. Ashok was a resident of the Bahadurpalli area of Medchal-Malkajgiri. He lived with his daughter and wife, Soni. Three years ago, his wife Soni lost her leg in a road accident, and with Ashok being unable to secure a job, the family struggled with financial difficulties.

On September 16, Ashok caused a gas leak with the intention of killing himself and his family. However, upon hearing his wife’s screams, some neighbours came to the house and turned the gas off in time.

The next day, Ashok went out with his daughter, and their bodies were found floating in a lake behind Saint Peter’s College in Maisammaguda.

Based on the wife’s complaint, the police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

In July this year, a government school teacher deeply in debt in Telangana’s Medak district ended his life on July 19. The teacher took the extreme step over a debt of Rs 7 crore he borrowed from various people.

The deceased, identified as K Ramesh, also organised a chit fund for his real estate business and collected money from clients and investors.

However, the teacher was unable to repay the money after suffering severe losses.

As the investors began pressurising Ramesh, he reportedly sold a few properties and repaid the money to some investors.

Other investors approached the court after Ramesh’s cheques were dishonoured.