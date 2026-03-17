Hyderabad: Man kills wife after suspecting she had an affair

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his wife suspecting her of infidelity in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar on Tuesday, March 17.

The deceased was identified as G Renuka, 38. According to the police, Renuka and her husband Naresh, 40, are residents of Vasavi Brindavanam Apartment in Fatehnagar under Sanathnagar police station limits. The couple has three daughters.

In a fit of rage, Naresh took a knife and slit the throat of Renuka, leading to her death. He fled the apartment after murdering his wife. Upon seeing their mother lying in a pool of blood, the children rushed out of the apartment and informed the neighbours.

After being alerted, the police arrived at the spot, shifted the body for the postmortem and initiated an investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sanathnagar Inspector said, “For the past four days, Naresh had been arguing with Renuka, as she was speaking on the phone with some unknown person. On Tuesday between 11 am and 12 pm, Naresh had an argument with his wife over the same issue.”