Hyderabad: Man kills wife in gruesome murder at Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at Vijayapuri Colony Phase-1 in Vanasthalipuram on Friday, October 6.

Shalini, 32, and her husband Bala Kotaiah from Shathavahana Nagar have two children. Their relationship suffered as the couple frequently quarrelled and fought over trivial issues.

On Friday, when Shalini was going to her sister’s house on her scooter at night, Bala Kotaiah followed her. He stopped her vehicle and picked up an argument with her.

As the fight escalated, Kotaiah smacked her down, grabbed a boulder and hit her on the head following which she suffered grievous bleeding injuries.

The efforts made by Vanasthalipuram residents to stop the murder and pin down Kotaiah went in vain and Shalini died on the spot.

On receiving information, Vanasthalipuram police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. The cops are scanning CCTV footage of the area to trace the absconding accused.