Hyderabad man kills wife over suspicion, surrenders to police

Hyderabad: Suspecting his wife’s character, a man killed her and later surrendered at the Meerpet police station, Hyderabad on Thursday night.

The accused, Raju, a native of Nagarkurnool, married Jyothi 17 years ago. The couple, along with their daughter, was living in Hasthinapuram Agriculture Colony.

On Thursday night, Raju and Jyothi quarreled in the house. “Raju suspected Jyothi’s character and often quarreled with her. On Thursday night, the couple had a quarrel, and Raju hit her on the head, leading to her death,” said the Meerpet inspector.

Police shifted the body to the mortuary. A case has been booked.