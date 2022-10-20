Hyderabad: Man kills wife, stages suicide; held

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Balapur on Thursday a man and his sister were arrested for allegedly murdering the former’s wife.

The primary accused was identified as Hassan Rizvi, an auto driver. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Umra Anjum, they got married a year ago and used to quarrel frequently. The police said that the couple recently argued over attending a wedding in Gulbarga.

Even after returning from the wedding, the couple indulged in an argument. Enraged over the issue, Rizvi and his sister strangulated the victim using a scarf. Upon realising that Anjum had died, The accused tried hanging her but the scarf snapped and Anjum fell down.

The accused then shifted the victim to Osmania General Hospital, misleading the doctors by stating that Anjum died by suicide. Sensing foul play the doctors informed the police, who moved the body for autopsy.

The police booked a case under section 302 0f the IPC and took Rizvi and his sister into custody.