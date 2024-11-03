Hyderabad man loses over one lakh in cyber crime fraud

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old male private employee from Hyderabad fell prey to a cyber scamster and has lost Rs 1,04,742.

According to the cyber crime police, the victim received a phone call informing him that his credit card’s yearly subscription had been activated by mistake.

To deactivate it, the scamster shared a link, which the the victim opened on his WhatsApp. After that, he started receiving one-time password (OTP) and messages about fraudulent transactions made on his SBI credit cards by the scamster.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police station, and investigation is on.

Cyber crime police advisory

The cyber crime police has cautioned the public not to respond to emails and embedded links in messages, or answer calls asking them to update or verify KYC documents pending.

The people are advised not to share their User ID/Password/Debit Card Number/PIN/CVV/OTP etc, and if they do, they should immediately change their credentials.

“Bank officials, financial institutions, RBI and any genuine entity will never ask customers to share confidential information. Never share these confidential details with anyone, even with your own family members and friends,” the advisory of the cyber crime police read.

“However, if you have any genuine doubt about the safety of your financial interests, it is advisable to physically visit your bank/finance institution,” the advisory stated.

In case anyone becomes the victim of a cyber-crime fraud, they are being asked to dial 1930 or visit www. Cybercrime.gov.in, or WhatsApp 8712665171.

