Hyderabad: Man loses Rs 30 L to fake spa therapists over objectionable pics

Hyderabad: Police have registered a case against two women, posing as spa therapists, who allegedly took objectionable pictures of a 54-year-old man to blackmail him. They also took over Rs 30 lakh from the victim threatening to upload the pictures on social media.

The victim, Chavva Sathish Kumar, initially met a woman named Rani who claimed to be a therapist. Rani provided him with a phone number, supposedly belonging to someone named Raja Laxmi also known as Anitha. Upon contacting this person, Kumar was directed to a location where he met two women, who identified themselves as Raja Laxmi and Geetha.

It became apparent to Kumar that the establishment was not a legitimate spa, and he attempted to leave. However, the two women allegedly prevented him from leaving, threatened him with sexual acts, and took objectionable photos and videos of him against his will, despite his request to let him go as he suffered a heart condition.

Later, Geetha contacted Kumar demanding Rs 20,000, threatening to share the pictures on social media if he refused. Fearing the consequences, Kumar complied.

Subsequently, Raja Laxmi demanded Rs 30 lakh from Kumar, threatening to expose the photos and videos to his family and on social media if he didn’t comply. Fearing for his safety, Kumar gave in to the demand.

Later, he approached police. A case has been registered under sections 342, 384, 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code.