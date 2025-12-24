Hyderabad: Man loses Rs 6 lakh after clicking on fake e-challan link

In case anyone falls victim to cyber fraud, they are urged to call the helpline at 1930.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th December 2025 9:25 pm IST
Hyderabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar warns against fake traffic challan links
Hyderabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar warns against fake traffic challan links

Hyderabad: A city resident lost Rs 6 lakh after paying a challan through a fake e-challan link, prompting the Hyderabad commissioner of police, VC Sajjanar, to issue a warning.

The victim had received an SMS directing him to a website that looked exactly like the official police portal, but when he tried to pay the Rs 500 fine, fraudsters charged Rs 6 lakh on his credit card through unauthorised international transactions.

The CP has warned citizens against paying challans through SMS links. In case anyone falls victim to cyber fraud, they are urged to call the helpline at 1930.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The CP has asked to look for red flags, such as unknown mobile numbers, random sender IDs, shortened links like bit.ly, lnk, tinyurl, etc. or messages with urgent threats like ‘take action.’

Challans must always be paid through the official e-challan website or through the state traffic police website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th December 2025 9:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button