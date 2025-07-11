Hyderabad: Man murdered at Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by unknown persons at Chandrayangutta on Thursday night.

The body of the deceased, who is yet to be identified, was found at a secluded place near Balapur lake by locals on Friday morning.

Police who reached the spot and examined the body said the man was attacked with a knife, leading to his death.

Authorities suspect the victim may have been a local resident and that his killers were possibly known to him.

ACP Chandrayangutta, A. Sudhakar, visited the spot and is supervising the investigation.

