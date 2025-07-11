Hyderabad: Man murdered at Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by unknown persons at Chandrayangutta on Thursday night.

The body of the deceased, who is yet to be identified, was found at a secluded place near Balapur lake by locals on Friday morning.

Police who reached the spot and examined the body said the man was attacked with a knife, leading to his death.

Authorities suspect the victim may have been a local resident and that his killers were possibly known to him.

The Clues Team arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and photographed the crime scene.

ACP Chandrayangutta, A. Sudhakar, visited the spot and is supervising the investigation.