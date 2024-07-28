Hyderabad: Man murdered by hostel mate in SR Nagar

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. Senior police officials have also visited the site.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th July 2024 11:54 am IST
Hyderabad 44-year-old worker beaten to death over money disputes
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred late on Saturday night. at a hostel in SR Nagar, where a man was murdered by his roommate.

The victim was a resident of Hanuman Hostel, working at an educational institution. The altercation began when the roommate, who operates a barber shop on the ground floor of the same building, entered their shared room and engaged in a heated argument over an unspecified issue. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the victim’s death.

The victim, identified as Venkat Ramana, was originally from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Couple arrested for duping man of Rs 3.2 cr vowing Stanford admission

During the argument, Ganesh, who was carrying a knife, attacked Venkat, resulting in severe bleeding injuries that ultimately led to Venkat’s death, according to an official from the SR Nagar police station.

Upon receiving the information, the SR Nagar police arrived at the scene and transported the body to the mortuary.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. Senior police officials have also visited the site.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th July 2024 11:54 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button