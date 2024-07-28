Hyderabad: Man murdered by hostel mate in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred late on Saturday night. at a hostel in SR Nagar, where a man was murdered by his roommate.

The victim was a resident of Hanuman Hostel, working at an educational institution. The altercation began when the roommate, who operates a barber shop on the ground floor of the same building, entered their shared room and engaged in a heated argument over an unspecified issue. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the victim’s death.

The victim, identified as Venkat Ramana, was originally from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

During the argument, Ganesh, who was carrying a knife, attacked Venkat, resulting in severe bleeding injuries that ultimately led to Venkat’s death, according to an official from the SR Nagar police station.

Upon receiving the information, the SR Nagar police arrived at the scene and transported the body to the mortuary.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway. Senior police officials have also visited the site.