Hyderabad: Man murdered in Mirchowk PS limits

The accused in currently absconding.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th March 2024 4:02 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Shaik Wajid, a resident of Peerzadiguda was murdered in Mirchowk by a person on Monday, March 18. Wajid was murdered by Mohd Nisar Ahmed, a resident of the area.

“On receiving information of the murder we have come to the spot. The parents of Wajid were informed and they are coming. After speaking to them we could know the reason,” said P Sai Chaitanya, DCP South Zone.

Nisar Ahmed is presently absconding. The Task Force team reached the spot and assisted Mirchowk police in the investigation.

