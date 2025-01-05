Hyderabad: Man murdered over relationship with hostel manager

Hyderabad: A cab driver named Mahender Reddy, aged 38, was brutally murdered early Saturday morning at a hostel in Medipally, reportedly over a dispute involving a woman.

Mahender, originally from Jangaon, had previously stayed at the hostel where he developed a close relationship with the woman who managed it.

Although he moved back to Jangaon due to unspecified issues, he frequently returned to the hostel to see her.

The suspect, Kiran Reddy, had been residing at the hostel for several months and was believed to be involved with the woman as well. On Friday night, Mahender confronted Kiran at the hostel and an argument ensued.

In the heat of the altercation, Kiran allegedly grabbed a kitchen item and attacked Mahender, resulting in fatal injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and transported Mahender’s body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Both Kiran and the woman were subsequently taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into this tragic incident