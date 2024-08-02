Telangana Congress govt taking credit for BRS achievements: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Telangana finance minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao on Friday, August 2, said that the Congress government in Telangana is claiming credit for achievements initiated by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

“Additionally, we would like to remind you of promises made that require implementation and highlight pressing issues needing immediate attention to protect the interests of our education sector,” said Harish Rao in an open letter to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. He added that in 2017 the previous BRS government approved the upgrade of 10,468 Pandit and PET (Physical Education Teacher) posts, fulfilling a promise made by ex-chief minister KCR during the World Telugu Conference.

The ex-finance minister also stated that although 10,000 headmaster posts for primary schools were sanctioned, they remain unallocated. “Immediate action is needed to distribute these posts and promote SGTs (Secondary Grade Teachers),” he added. Referring to Revanth Reddy’s meeting teachers, Harish Rao asked him to issue clear policy decisions and orders regarding promises made before the elections.

The letter stated that promises were made to enhance PRC and DA Approval. “The previous BRS government provided a 43% fitment initially and 30% subsequently. Despite the financial challenges posed by COVID-19, KCR announced a 30% PRC, demonstrating his support for teachers and employees,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader also said that Immediate payment of pending bills and a wage increase for midday meal workers is needed. He added that the previous BRS government started a breakfast program for students and stated that continuing this initiative is vital for their well-being.