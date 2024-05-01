Hyderabad: Man murders wife following argument over cooking

Tensions reached a boiling point when husband expressed dissatisfaction with wife's cooking.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2024 2:24 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck in Bachupally on Tuesday when a woman, identified as Raveena Dubey (26), was allegedly murdered by her husband, Shyam Dubey, following an argument over her cooking.

Raveena, a homemaker, and Shyam, a construction worker, had been embroiled in frequent disputes over trivial matters in recent days. However, tensions reached a boiling point when Shyam expressed dissatisfaction with Raveena’s cooking.

The disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Shyam reportedly struck Raveena with a brick. The attack resulted in severe bleeding injuries, claiming Raveena’s life on the spot.

MS Education Academy

Upon receiving the report, the Bachupally police promptly intervened, booking a case and taking Shyam into custody as the primary suspect in the case.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st May 2024 2:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button