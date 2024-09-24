Hyderabad man nabbed for sharing minor’s nude videos on Snapchat

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime unit, Hyderabad police, arrested a 21-year-old man, an electrician residing in Aman Nagar, Talab Katta for allegedly recording private nude videos of a minor girl and circulating them on Snapchat.

He has been booked under multiple sections of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, specifically Cr. No. 2163/2024 U/s 66 E, 67A IT Act and sections 11 r/w 12, 14 POCSO Act.

The case originated from a complaint filed on September 7, 2024, by a resident of Bandlaguda, Hyderabad.

The complainant alleged that the accused had been making calls and video calls to her minor daughter through the Snapchat application.

During these interactions, he allegedly recorded private nude videos of the girl and subsequently circulated them on Snapchat.

Following the complaint, the Cyber Crime team undertook extensive efforts to locate the accused.

The police successfully traced and presented before the Nampally Court, Hyderabad, where he was remanded into custody.