Hyderabad: Man parks bike on VST Steel Bridge, jumps to death

He allegedly took the extreme step due to relationship issues.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
VST Steel Bridge in Hyderabad
VST Steel Bridge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An unidentified man allegedly jumped to his death from the VST Steel Bridge at RTC X Roads on Friday, September 18. He allegedly took the extreme step due to relationship issues.

According to reports, the man parked his bike on the bridge and jumped onto the road below, where he died on the spot. After being alerted, the Chikkadpally police arrived at the spot; they found a suicide note on his mobile phone, which was kept on the bike.

The deceased attributed his decision to relationship failure. The police have registered a case, and further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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