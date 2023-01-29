Hyderabad: Man posing as Koya Dora arrested for stealing gold chain

Hyderabad: A 64-year-old man was arrested for cheating by the LB Nagar police here on Saturday. Around 6 gms of gold ornaments worth Rs 40,000/- was seized from him.

The accused – Vibudi Ramulu – hails from Nagarkurnool district.

Ramulu would pose as Koya Dora to women who believed in superstitions. One such victim was Cheekatla Veeralaxmi, a housewife who lives in Indraprastha Colony, Hasthinapuram Central.

According to her complaint, Ramulu visited her house on Saturday afternoon and mislead her by believing she has naradrushti (bad luck).

He asked her to keep her gold Pusthelathadu along with household items such as rice, water, turmeric etc. When Veeralaxmi went inside to get turmeric, Ramulu fled with the gold chain.

Police arrested him and seized the gold ornaments. He was previously arrested for a similar offence. A case has been registered.