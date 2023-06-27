Hyderabad: Man complains about waterlogging in Nanakramguda, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Though the arrival of Monsoons has bought much respite from the scorching summer heat, the rains have landed citizens into facing new challenges as the roads in various parts of the city got completely logged with water.

The recent rains have exposed the ill-managed city roads and the drainage system in many areas of Hyderabad.

Videos of heavy water logging and drainage water overflow have surfaced on the internet within a week of the arrival of the Monsoon.

In one such video, an irate citizen expressed his anguish over the incidents of roads going underwater in Nanakaramguda, especially when the areas are in high demand for housing and business.

Showing the horrible commuting experience the motorists face, the man in the video shares the heavy water logging as he drives the car on the newly developed Nanakramguda roads.

Finding himself in a pool of rainwater, the man points out the fact that housing charges in one of the poshest areas of the city have a bad sewage setup.

“An acre in this area is apparently Rs 200 crore…” he can be heard saying

Commenting on the video, citizens criticized the Telangana government for their poor strategic development plan. They were also many comments abusing the man for complaining and asking him to ‘go back to Andhra’.

As more rains are expected in upcoming days, unsafe roads and overflowing drainages will only add to the risk of those commuting on city roads.