Hyderabad : Man sentenced to 10 year in prison for raping minor

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for allegedly raping a minor. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

The case dates back to May 2, 2017. The convict, Mohammed Iqbal who is an auto driver, kidnapped the minor victim and took her to Zaheerabad. The police said that Iqbal confined the girl to a house at the secluded location and committed the offence.

Karkhana inspector B Ravinder further said that Iqbal is a resident of Shraddhanagar and kidnapped the minor from Karkhana. Based on a complaint the police rescued the victim and arrested Iqbal.